Scotland take on Moldova on Saturday evening as both nations continue their bids to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Group F tie will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, and as the qualification process reaches its halfway mark, both sides are in need of a win.

Scotland, following their 2-0 loss to Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday, are fourth in the group with five points from four games. Meanwhile, Moldova were beaten 2-0 by Austria this week, leaving them bottom of the group on just one point.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying fixture.

When is it?

The game will take place on Saturday evening, kicking off at 7.45pm BST in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Football. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay – who recently underwent groin surgery – and Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong. Meanwhile, Celtic pair James Forrest and Greg Taylor will be absent.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn missed the Scots’ defeat by Denmark due to a positive Covid-19 test result, but he could return here. The same goes for Rangers’ Nathan Patterson.

Predicted line-ups?

Scotland: Gordon; Robertson, Hanley, Cooper, Hendry, Tierney; Gilmour, McLean, McGregor; Fraser, Adams.

Moldova: Avram; Jardan, Posmac, Potirniche, Reabciuk; Dros, Ionita, Platica, Ginsari, Belousov; Ghecev.

Odds

Scotland: 1/5

Draw: 9/2

Moldova: 20/1

Prediction

Scotland to earn a much-needed victory over the minnows of the group – but not without some unnecessary difficulty. Scotland 1-0 Moldova.