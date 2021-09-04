Scotland face Moldova on Saturday night as both countries continue their qualification bids for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The Group F fixture will be staged at Hampden Park in Glasgow, and as the qualifying process reaches its halfway mark, both teams are in need of a victory.

Following their 2-0 defeat by Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday, Scotland are fourth in the group with five points from four matches. Moldova, meanwhile, were 2-0 losers against Austria this week, and as such they are bottom of the group on just one point.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying fixture.

When is it?

The game will take place on Saturday evening, kicking off at 7.45pm BST in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Football. The broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Scotland will be without Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay – who recently underwent groin surgery – and Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong. Meanwhile, Celtic pair James Forrest and Greg Taylor will be absent.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn missed the Scots’ defeat by Denmark due to a positive Covid-19 test result, but he could return here. The same goes for Rangers’ Nathan Patterson.

Predicted line-ups?

Scotland: Gordon; Robertson, Hanley, Cooper, Hendry, Tierney; Gilmour, McLean, McGregor; Fraser, Adams.

Moldova: Avram; Jardan, Posmac, Potirniche, Reabciuk; Dros, Ionita, Platica, Ginsari, Belousov; Ghecev.

Odds

Scotland: 1/5

Draw: 9/2

Moldova: 20/1

Prediction

Scotland to earn a much-needed victory over the minnows of the group – but not without some unnecessary difficulty. Scotland 1-0 Moldova.