Scotland winger Lewis Morgan determined to ‘make history’ by winning MLS Cup

Lewis Morgan is determined to give his impressive comeback story a fairy tale ending as the Scotland international goes for MLS Cup glory just 15 months on from undergoing surgery that threatened his career.

The 28-year-old winger has been one of the New York Red Bulls’ key players during a surprise play-off run which has put them a win away from history heading into Saturday’s clash with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Many expected Lionel Messi-inspired Inter Miami to be competing in the showpiece, but the Supporters’ Shield winners are watching from afar as another attacker with the initials ‘LM’ takes centre stage.

Morgan played for Miami during their first two seasons after leaving Celtic in 2020, before joining a Red Bulls side now seeking the club’s first ever MLS Cup triumph.

“It would mean everything,” he told the PA news agency. “There’s been great Red Bulls squads in the past that have won the Supporters’ Shield (for best regular season record).

“But American sports are unique and the MLS Cup is the one that everyone wants to win, so we’re hoping to be the first Red Bulls team to be able to do that.

“We’ve got the chance to try and make history this weekend and we know the task in front of us, but we also know the prize at the end of it, so really excited and looking forward to the challenge.”

Morgan is looking to add MLS’ ultimate prize to this year’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

A groin injury sustained in the play-offs in 2022 had a wide-reaching impact, leading to muscle injuries and several rare high-grade psoas tears that eventually resulted in hip surgery in September 2023.

Morgan said his “whole hip needed to be reshaped, resurfaced and then repaired from the inside out” in an operation that came with stark warnings.

“There was never really a case of worry about return to play,” he said. “They gave me like an 80 per cent chance to return to play after the surgery.

“But I’d heard that there was maybe going to be like a 20 to 25 per cent chance that I would return to a similar level of performance that I had before in terms of how my body feels, so I knew there was a lot of risk.

“I guess that fear of not coming back is what drives you in your rehab. There’s no time to feel sorry for yourself if you’re trying to be one of the 20 per cent. It’s not that big a number.

“You try to use that to drive you on and push you towards being healthy this year, and make sure I got back to try to be my best self.”

Morgan did that in style this term, not only helping the Red Bulls reach the MLS Cup but earning a return to the Scotland set-up as he won his first caps since 2018.

“Ever since I moved to the MLS I’d been out of it,” the Euro 2024 squad member said.

“It was something that was always in the back of my mind wanting to get back involved, but I knew the squad was pretty settled, doing well and it was going to be tough to break in.

“Of course it’s any player’s biggest honour to represent your country and to do it at the Euros no less was really special, so I’m glad to be back a part of it.

“I know that I’ve got a fight on my hands to stay part of it because there’s always guys pushing and trying to break into the squad the same way I was.”

Morgan was disappointed by Scotland’s Euros showing but remains confident about the future as attention turns to qualification for the 2026 World Cup in his adopted homeland.

“It’s right around the corner, so it’s definitely something that I have on my radar,” he said from the Red Bulls’ base less than 25 miles from MetLife Stadium, where the final will be held.

“I want to make sure I perform at club level to keep myself in the national team set-up… and of course we need to get there first, but we’ve got a great squad.”

The future looks bright but right now the focus is on ending a year to remember with a dream conclusion.

“We’ll see what happens on Saturday if that’s the story that’s getting written,” Morgan said.

“But we put ourselves in a position to really go and make a name for ourselves and win something and it’s not every day that you get to do that. It’s been a long journey to get here.”