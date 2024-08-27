Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak selected for Scotland’s Nations League double-header

Support truly

Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak have both been selected for Scotland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Portugal.

The squad announcement is Scotland’s first since their disappointing Euro 2024 group-stage exit in Germany.

Apart from the recently-retired Callum McGregor and free agent trio Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack, the majority of players who competed at the tournament earlier this summer have retained their places.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Gauld is aiming to make his Scotland debut 10 years after his first call-up, while Liverpool forward Doak is named in the squad after withdrawing from the provisional team for the Euros.

Head coach Steve Clarke has named uncapped Sturm Graz defender Max Johnston in the squad, while Rangers defender John Souttar has been recalled after missing the final cut for the Euros.

Forward Lyndon Dykes is also included after he was ruled out of the Euros with an ankle injury sustained two weeks before the opening game of the tournament.

The likes of Tommy Conway, Lewis Morgan and James Forrest have all retained their places after being selected in the Euro 2024 squad.

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has not been included despite reports indicating he would be, while uncapped Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has been selected in place of Liam Kelly, who has not been playing since moving to Rangers earlier this summer.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden Park on September 5 before travelling to Lisbon to take on Portugal three days later.