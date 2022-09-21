Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine travel to Scotland to compete in the Nations League on Wednesday evening but they will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko who is injured.

Zinchenko, who plays his club football for Arsenal, is one of the national team’s talismen and it is a blow for them not to have him on the team sheet.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been coy about Zinchenko’s injury ahead of their match against Brentford last Saturday, saying he could play despite being ruled out of international duty with injury. But Zinchenko did not feature in the 3-0 Premier League win and Arteta continued to be elusive around his and Martin Odegaard’s injuries.

He told Sky Sports: “They are both injured and not available for the game. I don’t know, we have the international break right now so it’s going to give us a break [on that]. They are two different things but we don’t know yet.”

But who will line up for Ukraine and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 21 September.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Streaming service Premier Sports will also be showing the match.

Team news

For Scotland, Andy Robertson won’t be available due to a knee injury and Ross Stewart and Lewis Ferguson not in the squad.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will be without the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gordon; McTominay, Tierney, Hanley; Hickey, McGregor, Gilmour, Jack; McGinn, Christie; Adams

Ukraine XI: Pyatov; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Sobol; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Odds

Scotland - 29/20

Draw - 2/1

Ukraine - 2/1

Prediction

It will be a revenge mission for Scotland after losing the World Cup play-off earlier this year but Ukraine should have enough to overcome the challenge. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine.