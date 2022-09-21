Is Scotland vs Ukraine on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the fixture online
Everything you need to know about the Nations League match
Ukraine travel to Scotland to compete in the Nations League on Wednesday evening but they will be without Oleksandr Zinchenko who is injured.
Zinchenko, who plays his club football for Arsenal, is one of the national team’s talismen and it is a blow for them not to have him on the team sheet.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been coy about Zinchenko’s injury ahead of their match against Brentford last Saturday, saying he could play despite being ruled out of international duty with injury. But Zinchenko did not feature in the 3-0 Premier League win and Arteta continued to be elusive around his and Martin Odegaard’s injuries.
He told Sky Sports: “They are both injured and not available for the game. I don’t know, we have the international break right now so it’s going to give us a break [on that]. They are two different things but we don’t know yet.”
But who will line up for Ukraine and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 21 September.
How can I watch?
The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and the ITV Hub. Streaming service Premier Sports will also be showing the match.
Team news
For Scotland, Andy Robertson won’t be available due to a knee injury and Ross Stewart and Lewis Ferguson not in the squad.
Ukraine, meanwhile, will be without the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Predicted line-ups
Scotland XI: Gordon; McTominay, Tierney, Hanley; Hickey, McGregor, Gilmour, Jack; McGinn, Christie; Adams
Ukraine XI: Pyatov; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Sobol; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov
Odds
Scotland - 29/20
Draw - 2/1
Ukraine - 2/1
Prediction
It will be a revenge mission for Scotland after losing the World Cup play-off earlier this year but Ukraine should have enough to overcome the challenge. Scotland 1-2 Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies