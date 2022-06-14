Scott Carson ‘delighted’ to sign new deal with Man City
The 36-year-old is manager Pep Guardiola’s third choice behind Ederson and Zack Steffen.
Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City.
The 36-year-old, who is manager Pep Guardiola’s third choice behind Ederson and Zack Steffen, is now committed to the club until the end of next season.
Carson initially joined City on loan from Derby in 2019 and renewed that deal in 2020 before signing a permanent contract last summer.
Carson, whose previous clubs include Leeds, Liverpool and West Brom, has made two first-team appearances in his three years at the Etihad Stadium.
“I’m delighted to be staying with City for another season,” Carson told the club’s website.
“I have already gained so much from my time here and hopefully I can keep helping to push the club’s other goalkeepers to be the best they can be.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies