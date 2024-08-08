Jump to content

Scotland international Scott McKenna signs three-year deal with Las Palmas

The 27-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season following the expiry of his deal at Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Brown
Thursday 08 August 2024 17:43
Comments
Scott McKenna will continue his career in the Spanish top flight (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scott McKenna will continue his career in the Spanish top flight (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland defender Scott McKenna has signed a three-year contract with LaLiga side UD Las Palmas.

The 27-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season following the expiry of his deal at Nottingham Forest and will now play out the next stage of his career in the Spanish top flight with the Gran Canaria-based club.

McKenna joined Forest in September 2020 from Aberdeen for a fee of around £3million and made 106 appearances for the club, helping them win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he fell out of favour last season and spent the second half of the campaign in Denmark on loan at FC Copenhagen.

Despite being without a club when Euro 2024 began earlier this summer, McKenna featured in each of Scotland’s three matches at the tournament in Germany, coming on as a substitute against the host nation and Switzerland before winning his 37th cap as a starter in the 1-0 defeat by Hungary.

Las Palmas, who finished 16th in LaLiga last term, kick off their new league campaign at home to Sevilla next Friday.

