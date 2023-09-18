Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Scott McTominay emerges as alternative Bayern option

Scottish midfielder linked with move away as Manchester United track Israeli teenager.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 September 2023 07:30
Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (PA)
Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Potential ins and outs at Manchester United continue to attract plenty of attention with Scott Mctominay again linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The Daily Mirror reports the Scotland midfielder, 26, is a potential alternative for Bayern Munich if they are unable to lure Joao Palhinha, 28, from Fulham in the January transfer window.

Israel youngster Oscar Gloukh is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, according to The Sun. Arsenal and Liverpool are also believed to be tracking the 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg.

Brighton are poised to swoop for Boca Juniors teenage left-back Valentina Barco, reports The Sun. The Seagulls are expected to make a fresh move for the 19-year-old Argentine before the transfer window opens.

Nottingham Forest have reignited their interest in 17-year-old winger Tom Watson from Sunderland, according to The Sun.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nico Williams: Aston Villa have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in monitoring the 21-year-old Spain winger at Athletic Bilbao.

Hugo Ekitike: The 21-year-old Paris St-Germain striker is interesting West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in