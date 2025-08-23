Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne score as Napoli begin title defence with win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne both got on the scoresheet as Napoli earned a 2-0 win over Sassuolo to kick off their Serie A title defence.

The league’s player of the season McTominay picked up where he left off following his incredible 2024-25 campaign with a header to put them in front.

Former Manchester City star De Bruyne then scored on his debut after the interval with a free-kick and a difficult afternoon for the hosts continued when Ismael Kone was sent off for a second yellow card.

AC Milan fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cremonese on Luka Modric’s debut for the club.

Federico Baschirotto put the visitors ahead but Milan got themselves on level terms through Strahinja Pavlovic but there was nothing Milan could do when Federico Bonazzoli sealed all three points for the visitors.

Gian Piero Gasperini made a winning start to life as Roma manager as they secured a 1-0 victory over Bologna courtesy of a 53rd-minute strike from Wesley Franca.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid’s winless start to the LaLiga season continued after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Elche.

Los Colchoneros were looking to respond to their disappointing opening-day defeat to Espanyol and Alexander Sorloth’s opener got them off to the perfect start before Rafa Mir quickly equalised.

Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Levante 3-2 and make it successive wins to the start of their season.

Levante frustrated the champions in the first period and went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to Ivan Romero’s strike and Jose Morales’ penalty at the end of the half.

Barca struck twice in three minutes through Pedri and Ferran Torres and they had to wait until the 90th minute for the winner when Lamine Yamal’s cross was headed into his own goal by Unai Elgezabal.

In Germany, Erik ten Hag’s first league game as Bayer Leverkusen boss ended in defeat after they were beaten 2-1 by Hoffenheim.

Jarrell Quansah, signed from Liverpool for £35million in July, headed Leverkusen into an early lead but the visitors levelled before the break through Fisnik Asllani and Tim Lemperle fired a brilliant second-half winner.

Borussia Dortmund relinquished a two-goal lead late in the day as St Pauli came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw after having Filippo Mane sent off.

Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton and Julian Brandt put Dortmund on course for a routine win as they were 3-1 up heading into the final minutes of the contest.

But after Mane saw red, it opened the door for St Pauli who pulled a goal back from the spot through Danel Sinani before Eric Smith snatched a point in the 89th minute.