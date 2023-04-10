Football rumours: Manchester United eye swoop for Brighton midfield pair

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Manchester United have added a double swoop on Brighton to their transfer shortlist according to The Daily Telegraph. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, and fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, are both on the radar at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United are keen on Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, according to The Daily Star. They have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old, but Manchester United want at least £50million to sell.

Italy midfielder Nicola Barella is interesting Chelsea and Liverpool according to The Sun, via Calciomercato. Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to sell the 26-year-old for £44million.

Leicester face a fight to sign teenage Wales midfielder Jordan James. Bologna are also keen to snap up the 18-year-old from Birmingham according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Folarin Balogun: AC Milan are said to be keen on the Arsenal striker, who is on loan at Reims, but the Gunners are likely to want around £26million for the 21-year-old.

Gabri Veiga: Manchester United are reportedly watching the Celta Vigo midfielder, 20, ahead of a potential summer move.