Scott McTominay’s stunning scissor kick delivers Serie A title for Napoli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott McTominay completed a brilliant first season in Italy by scoring the opening goal as Napoli clinched their fourth Serie A title in the final game of the campaign.

The former Manchester United midfielder scored a stunning scissor kick three minutes before half-time as Napoli saw off Cagliari 2-0 to beat Inter Milan to the Scudetto by one point.

Napoli had drawn their last two games to allow Inter back into the title race and anything other than a win on Friday would have opened the door for Simone Inzaghi's side to retain the trophy.

Inter did their job by beating in-form Como 2-0 and led the table for 22 minutes after Stefan de Vrij's first-half header put them into the lead, while Napoli wasted a number of chances at a nervy Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But McTominay acrobatically fired in his 12th goal of his debut Serie A campaign to start the celebrations across Naples.

Former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku added a superb second soon after half-time to settle any remaining nerves.

open image in gallery McTominay acrobatically fired Napoli into the lead ( Getty Images )

Antonio Conte, in a first season in charge which saw striker Victor Osimhen leave in September and star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia join Paris St Germain in January, lifted his sixth major league title as a manager following successful spells with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter.

Conte was not on the touchline for Friday's decisive game as he served a touchline ban after being sent off during last weekend's 0-0 stalemate with Parma.

Inter boss Inzaghi was also in the stands for the finale after he saw red in Inter's dramatic 2-2 draw with Lazio.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

His side had few problems in sweeping aside Cesc Fabregas' Como, whose eight-match unbeaten run came to an end.

De Vrij headed them ahead before ex-Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina saw red on the stroke of half-time in his final game as a professional.

PA