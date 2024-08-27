Rio Ferdinand questions Manchester United’s sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rio Ferdinand has questioned Manchester United’s decision to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli.

The Scotland midfielder is set to join the Serie A side after the two clubs reached agreement on a deal worth in the region of £25m.

The 27-year-old came through the Manchester United academy and has made more than 250 appearances since his senior debut in 2017.

While McTominay has not necessarily commanded a key role during his time at Old Trafford, the midfielder has regularly popped up with key goals, including in the comeback quarter-final victory over Liverpool en route to FA Cup success last year.

And citing the impact of some key Manchester United squad men of his era, Ferdinand suggested that Erik ten Hag and the club’s hierarchy were taking a “gamble” in selling the Scot.

“I look at Scott McTominay, and not every player can be a star standout player or a franchise player,” the former centre-half said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“I always say this, to win the league you need the likes of a John O’Shea, a Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, Chicharito, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from when we were at United.

Napoli have agreed a deal in principle to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay ( PA Wire )

“Or you need the likes of [Julian] Alvarez when he was at [Manchester] City, who can come in. Like last season Jeremy Doku was coming in and impacting games even though not necessarily always starting all the games.

“Those players are huge. You need those players and they understand the DNA, especially the ones who come through the academy. Man United have always stood by that.

“It really doesn’t sit well with me. To replace him you are going to have to spend, £30m, £40m, £50m and it’s not going to be cheap to replace him.

“It’s a gamble, you don’t what you’re going to get with that next player, whereas with him you know what you’re getting. It’s on the tin, he turns up when he’s playing, might not always be an eight or nine out of ten, but he is a good seven and every now and then he will be an eight and get you a goal.”

Manchester United appear set to replace McTominay with Manuel Ugarte with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder nearing a move to the Premier League.