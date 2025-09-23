Scott Parker admits Burnley were ‘well short’ after shock cup loss to Cardiff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burnley manager Scott Parker defended his decision to make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff after watching his Premier League side crash out at the third-round stage following a 2-1 home defeat.

Joel Colwill handed the visitors the advantage in the 30th minute, turning home Calum Chambers’ pass after the hosts had failed to clear Isaak Davies’ corner.

Five minutes later, Callum Robinson pounced from close range when Rubin Colwill cut the ball back across the box.

It was Robinson’s third in as many outings and gave City the breathing space they needed when Zian Flemming’s perfectly-placed effort beat Nathan Trott, whose misplaced pass had fallen for Marcus Edwards.

Although the Dutchman’s 56th-minute intervention provided Burnley with a lifeline, it was one they failed to grasp.

But Parker, who made 11 changes, said: “The feeling is disappointment. We wanted to get a result and keep us in the cup but that hasn’t happened.

“I’m also disappointed with the performance. We were well short of where we needed to be. There were some tactical things we were short on but lots of others – intensity, duels and being sloppy on the ball.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. We had some really good chances to come back into it but didn’t take them.

“It would be unfair of me, though, to say we’d have deserved it on this occasion.

“The fundamentals weren’t there. You need the foundations and then you can start layering it.

“I don’t think there was a lack of willingness. But we weren’t at it.

“There’s a big squad here and we need to give them minutes. They are going to be used during the season because of injuries and such like.

“Full credit to Cardiff.”

Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy felt his side showed a lot of resilience.

He said: “It means a lot in terms of the way we want to play. Coming to a team in the Premier League, we didn’t want to step back and hope for the best. I thought the boys were on the front foot from the off.

“Our pressing was really good. You have to show character all the time in sport, as you do in life. To see the supporters come up here, that shows they are ready to put it in. We did as well.

“I’ve not got any particular choice for the next round. A lot of my wife’s family are Arsenal fans so they’ll be hoping for them but, really, I don’t have a preference.

“If you did push me I’d say a home tie because of the amount of travelling ourselves and the fans have to do.

“It’s great to progress and we take this competition very seriously. I’m really happy to go through.”