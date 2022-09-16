Zander Murray becomes first Scottish footballer to come out as gay
The 30-year-old is in his fourth season with the Lowland League club.
Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has become the first senior Scottish football player to come out as gay.
The 30-year-old, who is in his fourth season with the Lowland League club, said he made the decision to help others who wish to open up.
In an interview with the club website, Murray said: “(It) feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders.
“I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.”
In May, Blackpool midfielder Jake Daniels became the first active professional player since Justin Fashanu in 1990 to come out as gay.
Murray hailed the support he has received from team-mates at the club, for whom he holds the record for the most goals scored in a single season.
“The lads at the club have been so supportive,” added Murray. “I have a really strong bond with everyone at the club and I have been blown away by the support.
“Before coming out you think people will turn against you and you think the worst. It’s been lovely how much support I have had.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies