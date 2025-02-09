Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philippe Clement will not think about stepping down as Rangers boss despite their "unacceptable" exit from the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup to Queen's Park at Ibrox.

Seb Drozd came off the bench to score a dramatic winner for the Championship side in the 69th minute, with keeper Calum Ferrie dramatically saving a penalty from Gers skipper James Tavernier in added time to take Callum Davidson's side into the quarter-finals.

One of the biggest upsets in Rangers' history, up alongside Cup defeats to Berwick Rangers and Hamilton, left the home supporters enraged while Clement admitted it was "f****** frustrating".

open image in gallery Queen's Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie kept out James Tavernier's penalty ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

However, asked outright if he would consider his position, the Belgian boss - whose side are through to the last 16 in the Europa League but will almost certainly end the season without a domestic trophy - said: "No, totally not.

"No, I don't expect this (talks with board) because you can put another manager in this game - would it be different in that sense?

"So what was yesterday? Progression was made, top eight in Europe and more consistency in the league and all these things, they don't change in 90 minutes.

"If you do that and make decisions in that way, then you make only decisions out of emotions and not out of what's been going on. So I don't expect this now.

"I understand that the fans are in emotions now. I know a lot of fans were on my side three hours ago. I know that.

open image in gallery Philippe Clement is now under severe pressure ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

"So now are the emotions of this game and I totally understand that because I'm also angry and frustrated about that, about this result and going out of the Cup because it was one of our big goals and our shortest chance to go to win a trophy this season.

"We all know that. That's probably also one of the reasons that the team was nervous in the second half, because they wanted that so much because they know how important it is for the club.

"Of course it's unacceptable, this result. Clearly, that's unacceptable. And we lost our composure, that's the main thing of today. We lost our cool in the second half to make the right decisions in the box.

"And we had a goalkeeper against who probably played the game of his life also. So you need to take that on the chin and it's a hard one to take.

"Again today we created enough to win three games. We didn't concede many chances. We get one shot on target (against us) and it's a goal.

"It's a hold-up today. It's a f****** frustrating one. Sorry to use that word. But it's my feeling for the moment. So I'm as frustrated as everybody else."

PA