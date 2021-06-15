Jordan Hallam signs new two-year contract with Scunthorpe

Jordan Hallam has signed a new two-year deal at Scunthorpe

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Iron since joining the club in 2019.

Hallam told iFollow Iron: “I want to kick on this year and next. When I did play last season, I feel like I did affect the games and I can’t wait to get going.

“Hopefully I can help the side in any way that I can, and we can really kick on as a team.”