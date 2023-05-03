Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Everton captain Seamus Coleman handed boost with update on knee injury

Coleman was carried off on a stretcher during Monday’s draw with Leicester but revealed there is no ACL damage.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 03 May 2023 12:57
Comments
Seamus Coleman has not suffered any ACL damage (Mike Egerton/PA)
Seamus Coleman has not suffered any ACL damage (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has confirmed his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 34-year-old defender appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury during Everton’s 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Leicester on Monday night.

Coleman received treatment on the pitch before he was carried off on a stretcher at the King Power Stadium having collided with Leicester’s Boubakary Soumare.

After the game, manager Sean Dyche feared the worst but Coleman confirmed on Everton’s Twitter that there is no anterior cruciate ligament damage and he could be back in action soon.

Recommended

He told supporters: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for the well wishes. Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”

Nathan Patterson replaced Coleman against the Foxes and Everton are in 19th place in the table, one point from safety, with four games left to play.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in