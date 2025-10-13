Seamus Coleman urges team-mates to handle pressure of playing for Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seamus Coleman has told his Republic of Ireland team-mates to relish the “heavy jersey” they pull on when they get the chance to represent their country.

The Everton defender spent his 37th birthday on Saturday helping to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and company largely at bay until Ruben Neves snatched an injury-time winner for Portugal in their World Cup qualifier in Lisbon.

A committed team display at the Jose Alvalade Stadium ultimately went unrewarded as Ireland shook off some of the uncertainty which had prompted head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson to admit the pressure of international football might be getting to some of his players.

However, the vastly-experienced Coleman said: “But is the jersey not supposed to be heavy? You are playing for Ireland. It’s pressure, but it is amazing pressure.

“It is heavy at times, but that’s a good thing. There are only 11 players who can be picked to play for your country at any given time and you are expected to get performances.

“And listen, I have been on the end of games like Luxembourg at home [an embarrassing 1-0 qualifier defeat in March 2021] and things like that and have taken the rap from you guys as well.

“It is part and parcel of it and you just have to find a way to keep going. So the jersey might be heavy, but it is supposed to be heavy.”

Coleman’s return to the Ireland team – he was unhappy to be left out of the squad last month despite his lack of club football at the time – coincided with a much-improved performance after the low point of a 2-1 defeat in Armenia.

But the fact remains that three games into their Group F campaign, they have collected just a single point and simply must beat the Armenians in Dublin on Tuesday evening if they are to keep alive their dream of making it to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Coleman, a veteran of Ireland’s Euro 2016 finals adventure, said: “We have to maintain that standard, that’s ultimately it or the thing is completely dead and buried.

“To give us any slight hope at all, we have to win on Tuesday night and we have to be on the front-foot and we have to create chances and get the Aviva behind us.

“But they beat us out there, so we can’t take it for granted either. They are a good side.”

Coleman played 86 minutes in Lisbon in what was just his fifth appearance of the season, and he admitted afterwards he has had more relaxing birthdays.

He said: “You know what? There is tiredness, but I can put up with tiredness to play for my country. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Asked if there was another 90 minutes in his legs just three days later, he replied: “I hope so. We will see what the gaffer says, but I am feeling good at the minute.”