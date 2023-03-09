Jump to content

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin shows ‘positive signs’ in return from injury

The striker has not played for over a month due to a niggling hamstring problem

Carl Markham
Thursday 09 March 2023 15:01
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not featured for over a month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche insists there are “positive signs” from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has rejoined the squad for training.

The England international has not played for over a month due to a persistent hamstring injury which has dogged him all season and restricted him to just 12 appearances.

But he is edging closer to a return and while Brentford at home may come too soon, Dyche is hopeful he will be available soon.

“Dom is around it again with us training but it is still making a decision on when he is truly right to come back in and that will be in the next couple of days,” he said.

“It’s early yet, he has just got on the grass with us, but he has done a lot of rehab and the stats and facts and the way he is feeling is good, so positive signs.”

Asked what signs he needed to see, Dyche added: “Just all of the markers you can imagine: there are some statistical and training markers from history, then of course speaking to him as well.

“It is often the case, especially when players get a little bit older, they start learning about their bodies and it’s a tough run he has had on and off the last couple of years.”

