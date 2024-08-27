Everton took a mini step forward with Carabao Cup win – Sean Dyche

Support truly

Sean Dyche was pleased with how Everton overcame the “noise” around their alarming start to the season to take a “mini step forward” by beating Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

Bottom of the Premier League having conceded seven without reply across their two opening matches, the Toffees desperately needed to lift the mood ahead of Bournemouth’s visit on Saturday.

Everton stuttered in the first half against League Two outfit Doncaster, but Dwight McNeil got a toe on a first-time Tim Iroegbunam strike shortly after half-time to settle nerves at Goodison Park.

Full debutant Iliman Ndiaye went on to add a superb solo effort before Beto prodded home late on to seal a 3-0 victory and progress to the third round.

“In many ways (it was satisfying), yeah,” Toffees boss Dyche said. “I think the first thing is the performance level.

“Without really opening too much in the first half, I thought it was a very solid performance and we were asking questions.

“Second half, a little bit more freedom came into the play, particularly in the top third, which is what I spoke to them about at half-time and I’m pleased they delivered that.

“We scored three goals – on another day could have had maybe another couple – so overall pleasing.

“You know, a lot of noise about our start, but I think it showed we’ve still got a group that are alive here and some good players.”

There is little chance of Dyche or his players getting ahead of themselves after overcoming Doncaster, but it was progress at the end of a chastening start to the Premier League season.

“We want all of the group to lay down markers,” the Everton boss said. “It’s not just about new players, it’s about every player.

“Can they keep evolving, if you like, for the next challenge? That’s what we’ve had to do many times.

“Challenges come, we have to go again and go again and go again, and there’s another challenge at the moment.

“So, that’s a mini step forward. The reason why I say a mini step forward is because it’s a cup competition.

“The league is the be-all and end-all. We all know that, so our next step is going into Saturday and deliver a performance that can win on Saturday.”

Doncaster had started their first trip to Goodison Park since 1985 brightly but the gulf in individual quality between Premier League and League Two showed in the end.

Boss Grant McCann said: “I thought we were good first half. I thought we played well, kept the ball well, caused some problems, had a good few efforts at their goal, particularly from set plays. We looked inventive.

“But look, second half probably just sums up the difference in the quality.

“I feel like I’ve got a brave team who will obviously overcome this and react to this and look forward to Saturday (at Port Vale).”