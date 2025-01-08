Wednesday’s briefing: Newcastle take upper hand while West Ham line up Potter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 win at Arsenal in the first leg of their semi-final.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon gave Eddie Howe’s side a healthy lead going into next month’s second leg at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter edged closer to the West Ham job, Sean Dyche discussed his future at Everton and details emerged of Matheus Cunha’s offer to Ipswich’s security guard.

Advantage Newcastle in cup semi

Newcastle took a big step towards Wembley with a stunning victory over Arsenal.

Isak sent the visitors on their way after 37 minutes with his 10th goal in nine appearances before Gordon doubled Newcastle’s advantage after the interval.

The Gunners registered 23 shots on Newcastle’s goal but they were unable to find a breakthrough, which leaves the Toon in the driving seat ahead of the return leg at St James’ Park on February 5.

Hammers take Pot shot

West Ham are closing in on the appointment of Potter as their new manager, with Julen Lopetegui facing the sack.

The PA news agency understands talks are progressing with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Potter, with just a few contract details to be ironed out.

The 49-year-old, out of work since he was axed by Chelsea 20 months ago, could be unveiled on Thursday morning.

Dyche brushes off speculation

Dyche insisted he has “no problem” with Everton considering his future as manager.

The 53-year-old’s position has been the subject of intense scrutiny with reports the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, have been talking to potential successors.

The speculation comes as the Toffees once again find themselves battling against relegation from the Premier League.

“At the end of the day, if you’re a business of this size, succession planning should surely be part of their diligence,” said Dyche.

“I’ve got no problem with that at all. I think that should be ongoing at every football club. That’s part of the business, surely. I’m sure it is in what we’d call normal business life outside of football.”

Cunha’s specs appeal

Wolves forward Cunha’s offer to buy new glasses for the Ipswich security guard he was involved in an altercation with helped convince an independent disciplinary panel to cut his ban from three matches to two.

The Brazilian was charged by the Football Association on December 16 after he was seen confronting members of Ipswich’s security team following his side’s last-gasp loss at Molineux two days earlier.

That included him grabbing the glasses of a security guard in the melee.

A two-match ban was issued by an independent regulatory commission on New Year’s Eve and on Tuesday that panel’s findings were published on the FA website.

The panel said a three-match ban was the “starting point” for a sanction but “agreed that Cunha’s acceptance of the charge, his prompt personal apology (which it found to be sincere), the offer to pay for new glasses and his clean disciplinary record were mitigating factors”.

What’s on today?

The second Carabao Cup semi-final sees Tottenham host holders Liverpool in the first leg, in a repeat of the recent chaotic Premier League match which the Reds won 6-3.

In the Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic welcome Dundee United to Parkhead while Motherwell travel to Kilmarnock.