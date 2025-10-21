Sean Dyche determined to unlock Nottingham Forest’s ‘real talent’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest’s new boss Sean Dyche said he has reminded the players how good they are after becoming the club’s third head coach of the season.

The 54-year-old former Burnley and Everton manager has been appointed on a deal until summer 2027 after Forest sacked Ange Postecoglou on Saturday following a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

Dyche, who lives in Nottingham and was a trainee at the club, has been joined by former Forest heroes Ian Woan, Steve Stone and Billy Mercer on his coaching staff.

“There was a nice edge to (the players) in our first session, and we want to keep that going and take those plans into the schedule,” Dyche said.

“We’ve reminded them how good they are, what they’ve already achieved, and how we can build on that to bring consistency.”

Forest said Dyche, who had been out of work since leaving Everton at the start of the year, has “the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement” when announcing his appointment.

“There’s some real talent here, so our job now is to find that balance – the risk and reward of going forward to score goals and excite the crowd,” Dyche said.

“But equally the solid base which has been such a big weapon for the club, particularly last season. Finding that balance will be key.”

He added: “I’ve often spoken about my affection for the club, having started my career here under the great Brian Clough.

“I didn’t quite make it to the first team but I have such fond memories from around the place – and hearing the boss’ voice in the distance. It’s strange to be back, but it’s a very good thing, a very pleasing thing.”

Forest are currently in the bottom three having won only one of their first eight league games this season.

A club statement earlier on Tuesday read: “Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set-pieces – qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the club’s footballing identity.

“As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values ​​and pride of Forest and its supporters.”

Forest were also considering former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini and are known admirers of Fulham’s Marco Silva, but the prospect of getting the Portuguese out of Craven Cottage mid-season was deemed too challenging.

The recruitment process, led by global head of football Edu, landed on Dyche and his first game in charge will be Thursday’s Europa League tie with Porto at the City Ground.

Postecoglou’s dismissal after just 39 days in the role made him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.

Postecoglou, who had only just found a flat in the city before his dismissal, was appointed after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired in the September international break following a breakdown of relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis and Edu.