Sean Dyche appointed new Nottingham Forest boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their new manager following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou.

Dyche arrives at the City Ground nearly 10 months on from his Everton departure, a role he was sacked from after a a run of three wins in nineteen left the Toffees just a point above the relegation zone.

He replaces Postecoglou, whose disastrous 39-day reign at Forest ended just 19 minutes after full-time of last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, which saw club owner Evangelos Marinakis leave his seat before the final whistle.

Postecoglou, who endured the shortest managerial stint in Premier League history, failed to win any of his eight games in charge. The nosedive seen under the Australian’s stewardship leaves Forest in the Premier League’s bottom three, with Dyche tasked with turning their fortunes around.

Forest announced the appointment on social media and confirmed that Ian Woan and Steve Stone have also joined the coaching staff.

Their statement reads: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Head Coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, and Global Technical Director, George Syrianos. The former Forest youth player joins the Club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as The Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.

“Dyche will be joined by his experienced coaching team of Ian Woan and Steve Stone — both former Nottingham Forest players who together made more than 400 appearances for the Reds during the 1990s. A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the Club through its next chapter.

“Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces —qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the Club’s footballing identity. As a former Forest youth player who lives locally,

“Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”

Sean Dyche was sacked by Everton in January ( Getty Images )

The Forest manager’s position has proved a perilous one in recent months, with Nuno Espirito Santo receiving the axe despite transforming the club from a relegation candidate into one worthy of European qualification.

The Portuguese boss was sacked at the beginning of September after his relationship with Marinakis deteriorated.

And while Postecoglou delivered defiant messages during his time at the Forest helm, reiterating in last Friday’s press conference that “the story always ends the same… me with a trophy”, he would not get the chance to prove himself in his famed second season as Forest were left searching for their third manager of the season in as many months.

Dyche has been chosen as the man to guide the club out of this crisis, with the Englishman’s career highlight so far coming during his decade-long spell at Burnley, which followed his first job at Watford.

The 50-year-old led the Clarets back to the Premier League on two occasions; first in 2014 before suffering immediate relegation back to the Championship the next season, and again in 2016, keeping them in the top flight for a further six years.

His first test will be in the Europa League - this season being the first time in 30 years that Forest have had continental football - as his new side go to Porto still looking for their first win.