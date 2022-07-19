Sebastian Haller: Borussia Dortmund striker diagnosed with testicular tumour
The 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after feeling unwell following training
Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
The 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after feeling unwell following training with Borussia Dortmund, the club said.
A testicular tumour was discovered during those examinations, with further tests to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.
Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else.
“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.
“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best-possible treatment.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies