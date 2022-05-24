‘Absolutely insane’ surfing world record gets Jurgen Klopp’s seal of approval
High-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner met the Liverpool squad in the summer of 2019
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated surfer Sebastian Steudtner on his “absolutely insane” world record after it was officially recognised this week.
The German reached a height of 26.21 metres – 86 feet – back on October 29, 2020 while riding waves in Praia do Norte in Portugal and is now confirmed as the big wave surfing world record holder.
Steudtner, who was already a two-time Big Wave Award winner, saw the ride recognised as a world record by both the World Surf League (WSL) and Guinness on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Nazare lighthouse on Portugal’s Atlantic coast.
Klopp passed on well wishes to his compatriot in a video message after the pair met in French town Evian three years ago where the high-wave surfer was able to meet the Reds squad in pre-season.
Liverpool have won four trophies since and could add another on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
“Hi Sebastian. Since we met, we – and with we I mean LFC – have been surfing on a high wave how you know but we will never reach the height of your wave. 26.21 metres is absolutely insane,” Klopp said.
“Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. I knew you are the greatest and now the whole world knows it. Enjoy the night and enjoy the awards. You should be proud. I am!
“Have a great night and all the best. See you on the next biggest wave. You will never walk alone or you will never surf alone – hopefully!”
