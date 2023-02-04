Sebastien Haller scores emotional goal in Borussia Dortmund rout

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sebastien Haller scored on World Cancer Day just two weeks after making his return from a six-month battle against the disease as Borussia Dortmund thrashed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 on Saturday.

Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer last summer, got Dortmund’s third goal in a win that saw them move level on points with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who are in action on Sunday.

The former West Ham striker, 28, signed for Dortmund from Ajax last July but complained of feeling unwell during pre-season and tests discovered a malignant tumour.

After two surgeries and chemotherapy, Haller was given the all-clear to return to training last month and made his competitive debut as a substitute in the 4-3 win over Augsburg on January 22.

Saturday was his second start for Dortmund and a day he will surely not forget as they punished a Freiburg side who had Kiliann Sildillia sent off just 17 minutes in for two quick bookings.

Nico Schlotterbeck got the opener in the 26th minute and although Lucas Holer levelled on the stroke of half-time, it was one-way traffic in the second half.

Karim Adeyemi turned in Jude Bellingham’s corner to make it 2-1 three minutes into the second half, and moments later Haller headed in Raphael Guerreiro’s cross.

That was the first of three assists for Guerreiro, who set up Julian Brandt in the 69th minute and substitute Gio Reyna eight minutes from time.