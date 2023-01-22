Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller made his competitive return following testicular cancer in Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 Bundesliga victory over Augsburg.

Haller’s introduction as a 62nd-minute substitute for Youssoufa Moukoko, with the game finely poised at 2-2, was met with rapturous reception at Signal Iduna Park.

The former West Ham player underwent chemotherapy after a malignant tumour was discovered in July, just days after he joined the German club from Ajax in a reported £27million deal.

As a result, the 28-minute run-out was his debut league appearance for Dortmund.

Ivory Coast international Haller, who made more than 50 appearances for the Hammers between 2019 and 2021, earlier this month resumed training with head coach Edin Terzic’s squad at their camp in Marbella.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs despite being under contract until 2025, opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark with a sweet strike from the edge of the box and set up the winner for Giovanni Reyna 12 minutes from time.

Dortmund are sixth in the table after 16 matches, two points off the Champions League spots and trailing leaders Bayern Munich by seven following their 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Friday night.