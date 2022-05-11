Manchester United-bound Erik Ten Hag leads Ajax to Eredivisie title

Sebastien Haller scored his 32nd goal of the season as Ajax, managed by Manchester United-bound Erik Ten Hag, romped to the Eredivisie title with a 5-0 demolition of Heerenveen.

The Ivory Coast striker converted a 38th-minute penalty with his side already leading 2-0 through Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis strikes, and second-half goals from substitute Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez completed the rout.

That left the Amsterdam club four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven despite their 3-2 home win over NEC Nijmegen.

Ivan Perisic scored twice in extra-time as reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan came from behind to snatch a dramatic 4-2 Coppa Italia final victory over Juventus.

Fourteen-times winners Juve led 2-1 with 10 minutes of normal time remaining after Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic had scored after Nicolo Barella’s opener.

However, Hakan Calhanoglu levelled from the spot before Perisic followed suit in extra-time and then cemented the win with a 102nd-minute effort as Inter claimed the trophy for the first time since 2011.

In LaLiga, goals from Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo De Paul either side of half-time saw Atletico Madrid leapfrog Sevilla into third place after a 2-0 win at Elche.

Atletico, who beat champions Real in Sunday’s Madrid derby, head into their final two fixtures five points adrift of Barcelona in second.

Sevilla are fourth, a point behind, following a disappointing 0-0 home draw with relegation-threatened Real Mallorca.

Gonzalo Escalante ensured Alaves lived to fight another day as a 2-1 win over Espanyol lifted them from the foot of the table on a night when defeat would have confirmed relegation.

Miguel De La Fuente fired the home side into an early lead which was cancelled out by Raul De Tomas’ penalty, but after the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Yangel Herrera was dismissed for a second bookable offence, Escalante snatched three priceless points with a 59th-minute winner.

Lucas Torro’s own goal handed 10-man Getafe a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 at Osasuna despite having Stefan Mitrovic sent off late on.

In Ligue 1, Andy Delort scored twice as Nice fought back from 2-0 down to beat lowly St Etienne 4-2 and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Trailing to first-half strikes from Denis Bouanga and Zaydou Youssouf, the home side reduced the deficit through Melvin Bard before Delort found the back of the net twice inside three minutes with substitute Hicham Boudaoui completing the comeback to leave the visitors still deep in relegation trouble.

The win, coupled with a 2-1 defeat for Rennes at Nantes, allowed Nice to climb into fourth place, two points adrift of third-placed Monaco.

Flavien Tait had given Rennes the lead, but Kalifa Coulibaly equalised on the stroke of half-time to set the stage for Nicolas Pallois to snatch victory with 19 minutes remaining.