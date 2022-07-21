Sebastien Haller completes first stage of treatment for testicular tumour
The 28-year-old was sent for medical examinations on Monday after complaining of feeling unwell following training
Sebastien Haller says he has completed the first step of his treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Borussia Dortmund’s former West Ham forward complained about feeling unwell following training on Monday and immediate medical examinations detected the tumour.
Posting a picture from his hospital bed on Thursday, a smiling Haller tweeted: “Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!
“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who were exceptional with me.
“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff of the hospital for their support – benevolence.”
Haller added prayer and flexed biceps showing strength emojis to the tweet.
The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million.
He signed a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.
Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.
Dortmund quote tweeted Haller’s message and said: “Always a smile on his face…get well soon Seb!”
West Ham replied to their former player’s tweet: “We’re all with you, Seb!”, adding a heart emoji.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies