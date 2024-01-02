Jump to content

Pape Sarr set to sign new contract tying him to Tottenham until 2030

The 21-year-old Senegal international has made 33 appearances for Spurs.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 02 January 2024 11:45
Pape Sarr has become an important player for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Pape Sarr has become an important player for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr is poised to extend his contract with the club until 2030, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old Senegal international has made 33 appearances for Spurs in all competitions since signing from French club Metz in 2021.

He claimed his second goal for the Premier League side during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth before leaving the field in tears due to a hamstring problem.

That injury had cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, which Senegal begin against Gambia on January 15, but following the match Sarr expressed a confidence that he will be fine to compete in the tournament.

After completing his transfer to north London in the summer of 2021, Sarr was initially loaned back to Metz for the following campaign.

He has excelled this term and established himself as one of Ange Postecoglou’s key men, starting 16 of Tottenham’s 20 top-flight league games to date.

His maiden goal in English football came in Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Manchester United in August.

