Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Serbia prepare to take game to Switzerland in bid to salvage knockout hopes

Serbia, with just one point from two games, must beat the Swiss to have any hope of progressing.

Andy Hampson
Thursday 01 December 2022 15:55
Serbia must get on the front foot against Switzerland (Frank Augstein/AP Photo)
Serbia must get on the front foot against Switzerland (Frank Augstein/AP Photo)
(AP)

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic has vowed to get on the front foot and attack Switzerland in his side’s decisive final World Cup group game on Friday.

Serbia, with just one point from two games, must beat the Swiss to have any hope of progressing to the last 16 at Qatar 2022.

Even with a victory, their fate will rest on the result of the other Group G match between Brazil and Cameroon, but Stojkovic at least wants to go down fighting.

“It is going to be a difficult match, but we need to decide on our destiny,” said Stojkovic, whose side surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Cameroon last time out. “Have no dilemma, we will do our best.

“You can’t win if you don’t attack. We intend to play attacking football without forgetting to defend ourselves.

Recommended

“We know that Switzerland are a very well-organised team and this is a game of patience in which a lot of factors can be decisive, but in order to win you need to attack.”

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is confident Serbia can get the required victory.

The Fulham forward said: “We believe in ourselves and in what we do and I’m quite convinced that if we play the best we can, that we will go through to the next stage.

“I feel really fit and well and, just like the entire team, can’t wait for the match.”

Switzerland’s preparations for the game at Stadium 974 have been hampered by a virus sweeping through their squad this week.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and defender Nico Elvedi are still feeling under the weather, but coach Murat Yakin expects them to be fit.

Yakin said: “They had an uncomfortable night because they both have heavy colds, but they will be able to play. I’m quite confident they will feel better tomorrow.”

The Swiss know victory will guarantee them a place in the next round and a draw may also be sufficient.

Yakin said: “We need to play our football and it is important that we stick to our plan.

Recommended

“Our aim is to qualify and we need to give it our best, to make sure we deserve to win by putting everything out there on the pitch.

“It is not going to be easy against this opponent, but we are a strong team. We have the experience and the qualities to qualify.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in