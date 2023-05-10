Jump to content

Sergio Busquets calls time on ‘unforgettable’ Barcelona career

Busquets made his first-team debut in 2008 but has decided to move on in the summer

Sports Staff
Wednesday 10 May 2023 11:03
Busquets is set to sign off with a ninth LaLiga title this season

Busquets is set to sign off with a ninth LaLiga title this season

(Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona this summer, ending an 18-year association with the club.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Catalans’ youth team in 2005, made his first-team debut in 2008 but has decided to move on after turning down the offer of a new contract on reduced terms.

“The time has come to announce that this will be my last season with Barca,” he said in a farewell video released by Barcelona.

“It has been a unforgettable journey. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium and reality has exceeded all my dreams.

“I wouldn’t have believed it you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world and surpass 700 matches.

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.

“Although it has not been an easy decision I think the time has come.”

Busquet, whose 718 matches for Barcelona put him third on the club’s all-time list of appearances, has won eight league titles – soon to become nine – three Champions Leagues, seven Copas del Rey, seven Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

