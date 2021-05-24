Sergio Ramos left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad

Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

Spain coach Luis Enrique announced his squad for the tournament, which was postponed last summer and will begin next month, on Monday morning.

Real Madrid defender Ramos, who captains his club and has often captained the national team, was omitted.

Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, each coach was granted a 26-man allowance for their Euros squad.

Enrique, however, opted to name just 24 players, leaving out Ramos.

The former Barcelona coach in fact decided against including any players from Real Madrid.

Spain Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

