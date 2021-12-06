Empoli come from behind to stretch unbeaten Serie A run to three matches

Last season’s Serie B champions hit back to beat Udinese.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 December 2021 22:12
Empoli’s Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Udinese (Marco Bucco/AP)
Empoli made it three games unbeaten in Serie A after hitting back from a half-time deficit to beat Udinese 3-1 at home.

Former Everton and Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu gave Udinese a half-time lead before Slovenia defender Petar Stojanovic hauled Empoli level with his first goal for the club.

Nedim Bajrami fired the hosts ahead just before the hour-mark and Andrea Pinamonti added a third in the 78th minute, his sixth league goal for Empoli since joining on loan from Inter Milan in August.

Empoli’s seventh league win of the season lifted them up one place to 11th in the table. Udinese remain 14th.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro’s ninth Serie A goal of the season secured a point for lowly Cagliari in a 1-1 home draw against Torino.

Andrea Carboni’s own goal put Torino in front before the break, but Joao Pedro equalised for the Sardinians early in the second half.

Cagliari, with only one league win this season, leapfrogged fellow strugglers Genoa into 18th place, while Torino stay 13th.

In LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao missed the chance to climb level on points with Barcelona after being held to a goalless draw at strugglers Getafe.

Bilbao leapfrogged Osasuna into ninth place, but are two points behind seventh-placed Barca.

