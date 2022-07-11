Aston Villa close in on loan deal for Sevilla defender Ludwig Augustinsson
Augustinsson has made 46 senior appearances for Sweden
Aston Villa have announced they are close to sealing a season-long loan deal with Sevilla for Sweden defender Ludwig Augustinsson.
Augustinsson, 28, made 27 appearances in all competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League, for LaLiga side Sevilla last season.
Villa said on their official website: “Aston Villa can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the season-long loan of Ludwig Augustinsson. The player has begun the process of obtaining a work permit.”
Augustinsson has made 46 senior appearances for Sweden, playing the full 90 minutes in three Nations League games last month.
He has spent just one season in LaLiga after joining from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the summer of 2021.
Villa signed fellow Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, midfielder Boubacar Kamara and goalkeeper Robin Olsen last month, while Philippe Coutinho’s loan move from Barcelona was made permanent in May.
