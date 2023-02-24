Jump to content

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic attacked by pitch invader in PSV clash

The incident happened towards the end of the Europa League knockout play-off tie.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 24 February 2023 01:13
A PSV supporter punches Sevilla's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face (Peter Dejong/AP)
A PSV supporter punches Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face (Peter Dejong/AP)
(AP)

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan during his side’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

A supporter ran on the pitch in the closing stages of the play-off tie and appeared to punch the Serbian keeper.

Dmitrovic, who had a brief spell at Charlton earlier in his career, wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards arrived to take the individual away.

The keeper finished the match as his side progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-0 second-leg defeat.

“He came and pushed me from behind,” Dmitrovic told reporters after the game, according to Sevilla’s website.

“He was probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive.

“It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished.”

