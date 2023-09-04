Sergio Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla on one-year deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sergio Ramos has returned to boyhood club Sevilla after signing a one-year deal with the Andalusian club.

The 37-year-old former Spain and Real Madrid captain, a free agent after leaving Paris St Germain in June, has returned to Sevilla 18 years after leaving to join Real Madrid.

Sevilla announced on their official website that Ramos had passed a medical on Monday morning before signing a 12-month contract.

LaLiga club Sevilla said: “Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the signing of Sergio Ramos.

“The academy graduate is returning to the club 18 years after he signed for Real Madrid in 2005, aged 19.”

Ramos progressed through Sevilla’s academy, making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old, and went on to make 49 appearances in all competitions before joining Real Madrid in 2005 for £23million.

He scored 101 goals in 671 appearances in total for Madrid during a trophy-laden 16 years, which included five LaLiga titles and four Champions League wins, before joining PSG on a two-year deal in 2021.

Ramos, who won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, made a record 180 appearances for Spain, scoring 23 goals, and won both the World Cup, in 2010, and the European Championship, twice, in 2008 and 2012.