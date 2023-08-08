Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham have completed the signing of key target Micky van de Ven on a six-year deal from Wolfsburg.

The addition of the left-footed centre-back is a major coup for the club and helps satisfy the demand of new boss Ange Postecoglou to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Spurs have secured the services of Van de Ven on a contract running to 2029 in a deal worth an initial 40million euros (£34.5million), but with the final fee able to rise to around 50m euros (£43.1m) in add-ons.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has been tracked by the club all summer and, after weighing up a move for him or Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Tottenham pressed ahead with their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Van de Ven started his career with Volendam before leaving his homeland to join Wolfsburg in summer 2021.

An encouraging 2022-23 season, in which Van de Ven featured 36 times for the Bundesliga club, brought him to the attention of several teams across Europe, with Liverpool also reportedly interested.

Spurs won the race for the Dutchman and he was in attendance for Sunday’s pre-season win over Shakhtar Donetsk after an agreement was reached with Wolfsburg over his transfer last week.

Van de Ven completed his medical at the club’s Enfield training base on Monday and is likely to be part of the travelling party to Barcelona for Tuesday’s friendly against the Catalan club.

Postecoglou refused to directly discuss the defender after the 5-1 victory over Shakhtar but has been open about the need for new centre-backs throughout pre-season.

Ben Davies has played the majority of minutes on the left side of the back four system used by the Australian head coach, but Van de Ven’s pace will be a welcome addition to a team that will also use a high defensive line this season.

The 22-year-old is excited to realise his dream of playing in the Premier League and become a “great player” for Tottenham.

Van de Ven told the official club website: “When you are a young guy, you are always looking to the Premier League because the big clubs are playing there, the top players.

“Spurs is a beautiful club, an amazing club, a top club in the Premier League.

“I was at the (Shakhtar) game and I saw the way of playing from the new manager, Ange, and I really love it. It is offensive football, that’s exactly what I want.

“It looked amazing at the game and every time they had the ball. You see every player in the team has so much quality and I am really excited to be part of the future of Spurs.

“I am really proud I can play on this stage. You are playing for a top club, so for me it is an incredible feeling.

“I think I can learn so much here every day on the training ground with top players. So, I think I can develop more here and hopefully I can become a great player for Spurs.”

Tottenham retain an interest in former loanee Clement Lenglet and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, who only has one year left on his deal.

Spurs continue to work on incomings but will listen to offers for centre-backs Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon.