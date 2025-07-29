Manager Danny Rohl leaves Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the departure of manager Danny Rohl, throwing the club’s preparations for the new season into disarray.

The German became the youngest boss in the Football League when he took on his first managerial role in October 2023, at a time when Wednesday seemed destined for relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Rohl, a former assistant of the German national team as well as Southampton and Bayern Munich, turned around a sinking ship and last season led the club to a respectable 12th place in the second tier.

However, with less than a fortnight to go until the start of the new Championship campaign, the Owls, who travel to Leicester on August 10, have revealed the 36-year-old has left his position.

“Sheffield Wednesday can confirm the departure of manager Danny Rohl by mutual consent,” a club statement read.

Wednesday also confirmed backroom staff members Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo have followed Rohl, linked with a string of jobs in England and the Bundesliga, out the door.

Assistant Henrik Pedersen remains in South Yorkshire, having put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this month, and he is now the favourite to replace Rohl as manager although no announcement was made.

Rohl’s future at Hillsborough had been uncertain for several months as he said after their final game of last season that he had made his position to the club’s hierarchy “very clear”.

Wednesday are under a three-window fee restriction imposed by the English Football League over late payments to players, and are also under a transfer embargo, while owner Dejphon Chansiri is looking to sell the club.

Rohl said on Instagram: “A very special time is coming to an end and I am incredibly grateful for the experiences we have shared over 21 unforgettable months together.

“I thank our chairman for his faith and giving me the opportunity to take my first steps as a manager.

“I thank my players for such a successful collaboration, your tireless commitment and for being great humans. I am proud of all of your personal resilience and efforts.

“This summer has been difficult and, in the end, the club and I came to the mutual decision to part ways. I understand the different thoughts and reactions to everything that has been going on during these past few months.

“I am extremely grateful to have had this opportunity. Even during the difficult moments and setbacks, I have always continued to feel the support from everyone. I take so many special moments away with me that will remain in my heart.

“We achieved a miracle together and that will always be something truly exceptional. I wish everyone associated with Wednesday my very best. I will never forget you. The Gaffer.”