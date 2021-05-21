George Baldock faces Sheffield United fitness test ahead of Burnley clash

Sheffield United will check on the fitness of George Baldock ahead of their final game of the season against Burnley

It is hoped the defender will be able to be involved on Sunday despite missing the midweek defeat at Newcastle because of hamstring discomfort.

The Blades remain without Oli McBurnie (foot), Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (thigh), Ethan Ampadu (hip) and Sander Berge, who has a new niggle having only recently returned from over four months out with a hamstring problem.

Burnley could welcome England goalkeeper Nick Pope back for the final day of the season.

Pope has missed back-to-back defeats to Leeds and Liverpool with a knee problem, but Sean Dyche gave a positive update on his condition on Friday.

Ashley Barnes is available despite an off-the-pitch disciplinary issue, with no other problems other than the long-term injuries to Kevin Long, Dale Stephens, Robbie Brady and Phil Bardsley.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Egan, Jagielka, Basham, Bryan, Bogle, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez, Barnes.