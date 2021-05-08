Sheffield United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blades have endured a miserable campaign and their return to the Championship has long been sealed. They did pick up a surprise win under caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom against Brighton at the end of last month, however, any optimism was quickly extinguished in a 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham last time out.

Palace, meanwhile, enter the final stages of the season with the future very much uncertain. Roy Hodgson’s contract is due to expire this summer, along with several senior members of the first-team squad, but the head coach has dismissed speculation over the club’s next step.

Palace are coming off the back of three successive defeats, albeit against elite opposition, and have little to aim for in truth, with safety long since secured.

What is the team news?

Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Jack O’Connell and Jack Robinson are all unavailable although Sander Berge made his long-awaited return last time out.

Palace have been hit hard in defence with Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson all absent, although Gary Cahill did return to the bench last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Baldock, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, Stevens; McGoldrick, Brewster

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

