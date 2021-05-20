Former Sheffield United captain Len Badger dies following surgical complications
Badger played for England at every level bar the senior team.
Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 May 2021 00:04
Former Sheffield United captain Len Badger has died at the age of 75 following complications from a surgical procedure, the club have announced.
Badger, a right-back, played 541 times for the Blades between 1962 and 1976, scoring eight goals, before finishing his career with Chesterfield.
He also played for England at every level bar the senior team.