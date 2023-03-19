Manchester City to face Sheffield United in FA Cup semi-final
The last remaining Championship club in the competition will face Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley.
Sheffield United face a Wembley date with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are the last remaining Championship club in the draw after securing a dramatic 3-2 win over Blackburn earlier on Sunday.
Brighton brushed aside League Two Grimsby and will face the winners of Sunday evening’s quarter-final between Manchester United and Fulham.
The games will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.