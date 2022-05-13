Nottingham Forest were so far adrift of the Championship play-offs when Steve Cooper was appointed back in September that the idea of finishing third was not something any of their supporters could have dreamed of.

Now, despite having narrowly missed out on an automatic promotion spot when they lost to Bournemouth in the penultimate game of the season, you feel they could well have what it takes to clinch a spot back in the Premier League.

But in order to play in the final at Wembley against either Luton or Huddersfield, they will first have to overcome the stern test of Sheffield United across two legs.

The Blades fans will come out in force at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as they bid to take a lead back to the City Ground on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg.

When and where is it?

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane is set to kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 May.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in for live coverage from 2.45pm BST on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.55pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Sheffield United are expected to be without Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle, while Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick will definitely be unavailable for the game.

Steve Cook is a doubt for Nottingham Forest, with Ryan Yates and Jack Colback set to undergo late fitness tests.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson, Egan, Gordon, Baldock, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Sharp, McBurnie.

Nottingham Forest: Horvath, Cook, Worrall, McKenna, Spence, Lowe, Colback, Garner, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Davis.

Odds

Sheffield United - 13/10

Draw - 21/10

Nottingham Forest - 13/5

Prediction

Forest away at Bournemouth that they are a dangerous proposition on the road - albeit in defeat. You expect Steve Cooper’s side to score in this match but Sheffield United are a resilient, experienced side who will not freeze under pressure. 1-1.