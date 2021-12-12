Sheffield United clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak at QPR

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 12 December 2021 16:14
Bramall Lane was due to host Monday’s match with QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bramall Lane was due to host Monday’s match with QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday has been postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus cases.

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the circumstances of the postponement will be investigated and a rescheduled date announced in due course.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in