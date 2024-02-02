Sheffield United sack women’s boss Jonathan Morgan for conduct prior to joining club

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sheffield United have sacked women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan after deeming his position “no longer tenable” due to “new information” about his conduct prior to joining the Blades.

Morgan’s former representatives, who have now severed ties with him, claimed in a statement they had “learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge”.

Morgan was in charge of Leicester’s women’s first team from 2014-2021 before moving to Burnley and was appointed by Sheffield United in February 2023.

Morgan’s dismissal is not related to the Football Association investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack, which PA understands remains ongoing.

Cusack died aged 27 in September last year. A week after her death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing, which they said all stemmed from her relationship with Morgan.

Cusack’s family claim she was poorly treated by Morgan and that her spirit was “allowed to be broken”. Her father said Morgan called the midfielder a “psycho” and branded her overweight, The Athletic reported.

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the Cusack family’s complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

Maddy Cusack took her own life last year (PA Wire)

The FA announced on January 8 it was assessing information surrounding the circumstances of Cusack’s death, but stressed at that time it had not opened a formal investigation. PA understands that changed last week, when the FA told the family at a meeting on January 24 that it was formally investigating.

Morgan stepped away from his post in October after the independent investigation commissioned by the club started but returned to work at United in the final week of last year.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sheffield United can confirm that head coach of Sheffield United women’s team, Jonathan Morgan, has departed the club.

“Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan’s position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated.

“Luke Turner has agreed to take the role of interim head coach for the foreseeable future, including Sunday’s Women’s Championship fixture at Durham Women.”

The PA news agency has contacted Sheffield United for comment.

Sheffield United have sacked women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan (PA Archive)

A statement from Morgan’s former representatives, Tongue Tied Management, read: “In the last 24 hours we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge.

“We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect. The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency.

“We are absolute in our view that safeguarding standards and processes should apply to all athletes be they male or female. At Tongue Tied Management we are committed to maintaining an environment of respect, integrity, trust and accountability within the sports industry.”

PA has contacted the FA and Professional Footballers’ Association for comment.

Morgan is a member of the League Managers’ Association, which has also been approached for comment.