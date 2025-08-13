Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls ensured Huddersfield will travel to Premier League Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester.

Nicholls saved from Jordan Ayew and Kasey McAteer after Bilal El Khannouss had hit the post to secure victory for the League One side after the game had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Hamza Choudhury's 54th-minute piledriver put the Sky Bet Championship Foxes ahead and although Dan Vost cancelled out his strike within 11 minutes, Harry Winks restored their lead in short order, only for Cameron Ashia to level it up once again with 14 minutes left.

Liam Palmer sent club in crisis Sheffield Wednesday through to a home Yorkshire derby against Leeds as they edged past 10-man Bolton on penalties following a six-goal thriller.

The visitors led three times through Gui Siqueira, Ike Ugbo and Reece Johnson, but Wanderers, who had San Inwood sent off after just 27 minutes, levelled through Jordi Osei-Tutu, Thierry Gale and, deep into stoppage time, Amario Cozier-Duberry to take it to a shoot-out in which keeper Pierce Charles saved from Aaron Morley and Max Conway.

Jay Stansfield came off the bench to fire Birmingham through as they left it late to see off Championship rivals Sheffield United 2-1.

City took a fifth-minute lead when Demarai Gray pounced on Dovydas Sasnauskas' underhit backpass to hand Kyogo Furuhashi a tap-in, but they wasted several chances to put the game to bed and were made to pay when substitute Gustavo Hamer scored in stunning fashion from just inside the Birmingham half.

However, Stansfield came to the rescue with a deflected 87th-minute winner which booked a home clash with Port Vale.

Murphy Cooper saved George Morrison's penalty to hand League One Barnsley a 5-4 shoot-out win over League Two Fleetwood after a dramatic 2-2 draw at Oakwell.

Jon Russell headed the Yorkshire side into a 15th-minute lead, but Toby Mullarkey equalised in first-half stoppage time, only to then turn the ball into his own net with 59 minutes gone, and it took a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Owen Devonport to take it to spot-kicks.

Goals from James Wilson and Ryan Broom either side of half-time handed League Two Cheltenham a trip to League One Cardiff courtesy of a 2-0 home win over Exeter.

