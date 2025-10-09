Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Crisis at Sheffield Wednesday deepens with fresh payment saga

Edward Elliot
Thursday 09 October 2025 18:56 BST
Comments
Sheffield Wednesday fans during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship defeat to Coventry (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday fans during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship defeat to Coventry (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Employees at Sheffield Wednesday have faced late payments on five occasions this year, including only receiving £1,000 of their September wages.
  • Unite, the UK's leading union, is actively campaigning against club owner Dejphon Chansiri, condemning his "disgusting" conduct and demanding full salaries for staff.
  • The payment delays have caused significant financial hardship for staff, with some forced to take out loans to cover essential bills.
  • David Kogan, chairman of English football’s new independent regulator, has labelled Wednesday's situation a "significant problem" and is seeking powers to intervene, potentially including forced sales for unsuitable owners.
  • The cash-strapped club is currently second-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, facing potential relegation and a points deduction, with recent fan protests against Chansiri.
