Crisis at Sheffield Wednesday deepens with fresh payment saga
Edward Elliot
Thursday 09 October 2025 18:56 BSTComments
- Employees at Sheffield Wednesday have faced late payments on five occasions this year, including only receiving £1,000 of their September wages.
- Unite, the UK's leading union, is actively campaigning against club owner Dejphon Chansiri, condemning his "disgusting" conduct and demanding full salaries for staff.
- The payment delays have caused significant financial hardship for staff, with some forced to take out loans to cover essential bills.
- David Kogan, chairman of English football’s new independent regulator, has labelled Wednesday's situation a "significant problem" and is seeking powers to intervene, potentially including forced sales for unsuitable owners.
- The cash-strapped club is currently second-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, facing potential relegation and a points deduction, with recent fan protests against Chansiri.
