Fleetwood’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday called off due to storm damage
The game is the latest to fall victim to the wintry conditions.
Fleetwood’s League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening has been called off as a result of storm damage.
The Lancashire club confirmed on Monday morning that high winds had caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand at their Highbury Stadium home with Storm Franklin continuing to batter Britain, meaning the fixture could not go ahead.
A statement on the cub’s official website said: “Fleetwood Town can confirm Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday has been called off following storm damage to the stadium overnight.
“The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours have caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.”
The news comes after the Football League programme was affected by Storm Eunice over the weekend.
Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall was the highest-profile casualty as a series of fixtures in Leagues One and Two also fell victim to the wintry blast.
