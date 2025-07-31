Sheffield Wednesday players refuse to play friendly as wages are late again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have refused to feature in a friendly this weekend after the club failed to pay their wages on time for the fourth time in five months.

The Championship club were due to face Premier League side Burnley in a behind-closed-doors game but it is understood the Wednesday players are refusing to play.

The Owls appointed Henrik Pedersen as their new head coach on Thursday following the departure of Danny Rohl and, just hours later, Saturday’s friendly was cancelled as players and coaching staff decided to boycott the match after not receiving July’s monthly salary on time.

Rohl left Hillsborough on Tuesday during a chaotic summer which has seen Wednesday placed under a number of embargoes because of financial issues.

Players were paid late in May and June, while this is the fourth time in the last five months that salaries have been delayed.

open image in gallery Danny Rohl left Sheffield Wednesday after 21 months at the helm ( Cody Froggatt/PA )

The club are currently under an English Football League embargo for unpaid transfer fees and owner Dejphon Chansiri is trying to sell the cash-strapped Sky Bet Championship club.

It is understood there is increasing concern within the EFL over the growing crisis at the club and that extends to whether Wednesday will be able to fulfil their opening Sky Bet Championship fixture at Leicester on August 10.

Thai businessman Chansiri completed his takeover from previous owner Milan Mandaric January 2015 for a reported £30million and the club twice went close to promotion to the Premier League when losing out in the 2016 and 2017 play-offs.

Since then Wednesday have lurched from one financial crisis to another.

open image in gallery Wednesday fans have regularly protested against Chansiri ( George Wood/Getty Images )

They were first placed under an EFL embargo in 2017 over profitability and sustainability rules and were docked 12 points – reduced to six on appeal – at the start of the 2020-21 season for further financial breaches.

The Owls were placed under embargo for late salary payments to players and staff in 2024, while a player registration embargo is also in place for unpaid transfer fees.

New boss Pedersen admitted the club were in “rough waters” following his appointment, with registration restrictions and the departure of several key players leaving him with a threadbare squad.

Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba have been sold this summer to Rangers and Samsunspor respectively, while Josh Windass and Michael Smith had their contracts terminated by mutual consent to allow them to join Wrexham and Preston.

The latest missed payments to players and staff heaps further pressure on Chansiri, who insists he is willing to sell the club for the right price.

He recently revealed he had rejected one consortium’s £40million bid, while talks with various other interested parties have stalled.